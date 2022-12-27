KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In their final non-conference game of the season, the Lady Vols sailed to a 92-53 victory over Wofford College.

Justine Pissott got the crowd on their feet in the second quarter, connecting on back-to-back-to-back threes.

The early lead allowed the Lady Vols to utilize their bench, giving their starters time to rest ahead of Thursday’s matchup at Florida.

Coming off the bench, Rickea Jackson led Tennessee in scoring with 16, Jasmine Franklin topped the rebound charts with 10.

The Lady Vols were 46.3% from the field and secured 12 threes.