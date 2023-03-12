KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee women’s basketball team earned a No. 4 seed and will be facing Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Vols will take on the Billikens on Saturday in Knoxville.

If the Lady Vols advance to the Sweet 16, the team will play in Seattle, Wash.

The teams across women’s college basketball now know who they will face off against in the NCAA tournament.

The women’s basketball March Madness schedule will be held March 15-16 for the First Four, March 17-18 for the First Round, March 19-20 for the Second Round, March 24-25 for the Sweet 16, March 26-27 for the Elite Eight with the Final Four facing each other on March 31. The National Championship Game will be held on April 2.

Lady Vols basketball star Tamari Key will not play in the tournament after doctors found blood clots in her lungs. She is currently recovering. However, she also announced returning to the court for the 2023-2024 season.

This comes after the Tennessee men’s basketball team was placed in the fourth seed to face off against Louisiana.