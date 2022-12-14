KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols (7-5) outscored Central Florida (6-3) 34-10 in the third quarter to cruise to a 99-64 victory at Thompson Boling Arena Wednesday night.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Freshman Justine Pissott chipped in 14 points on 5-8 shooting from the field.

The Lady Vols shared the ball well, finishing with 24 assists and turning the ball over just six times.

Tennessee gets back on the court on Sunday, Dec. 18 when they travel to No. 2 Stanford at 3 p.m. The game can be seen on WATE-TV.