KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second consecutive year, Tennessee has extended the contract of women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper after a run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The university announced Monday that Harper’s contract has been extended through 2027-2028 following a season that saw the Lady Vols reach the SEC Tournament championship and record their highest overall (25) and SEC (13) victory totals since 2014-15.

Tennessee is one of seven programs that have reached the Sweet 16 in the past two seasons. With standout guard Jordan Horston’s selection in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Harper became the third active coach and 10th all-time to produce a first-round pick in three straight years.

She is the second coach to ever lead four different women’s programs to the NCAA Tournament.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for the belief and trust Danny and Tennessee have placed in me and my staff to lead the Lady Vol program where we all want to go,” Harper said. “The journey to the top isn’t easy, but I’m really proud of the investment our players have displayed in pursuing our goals and fighting through some adversity along the way.

“By playing in the 2023 SEC Tournament title game and advancing to regionals, we have built a solid foundation for next season. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together during the years ahead.”

Harper was a member of some of the most dominant basketball teams in NCAA history when she played as a point guard under coach Pat Summitt at Tennessee. She won three national championships and three SEC Tournament titles from 1995-1999 and ranks eighth in program history in career assists.