KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols showcased a strong comeback effort, but a first-quarter 10-point deficit proved too difficult to battle back from, falling 59-56 to Virginia Tech.

A few players were missing from the court in the Vols’ effort against the Hokies, Rickea Jackson did not play due to the coach’s decision, while Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin were out with injuries.

Outscoring the Hokies 17-11 in the second quarter and showcasing a noticeable shift on defense, Tennessee closed the gap to 34-30 at the half, Virginia Tech with the edge.

Jordan Horston put on an excellent performance, finishing the afternoon with a team-high 26 points, and 11 rebounds. Tamari Key followed behind Horston, totaling 11 points.

The Lady Vols battled until the last second, putting themselves within two points of Virginia Tech in the final seconds, but the win was already written for the Hokies.

Tennessee shot 33.3 percent from the floor and made just two of their 14 three-pointers as they fell to 4-5 on the season.

The Lady Vols are back in Thompson-Boling Arena this Tuesday to face Chattanooga at 6:30 p.m.