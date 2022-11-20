KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols Basketball is sitting at No. 11 for the Associated Press Top 25 Women’s Basketball poll after being in No. 5 during the preseason.

Prior to the season, the Lady Vols were in their highest rank in seven years. However, after the two losses again Ohio State, 75-87, and Indiana, 67-79, the Lady Vols fell to No. 11.

The Lady Vols also won two games during their season. They faced off against UMass in a close game ending 74-65. The Lady Vols also won against Rutgers in the Bahamas, 94-54.

So far in the season, the Lady Vols are 2-2 with fourth-year Head Coach Kellie Harper.

Tennessee returns four full-time starters from 2021 in addition to three highly-touted senior transfers, a sophomore transfer who was a five-star prep recruit and a five-star freshman signee. Their 25-9 overall record matched Harpers’ best-ever season as a coach with a 25-9 overall record. She is one of two coaches in history to lead four different women’s programs to the NCAA Tournament.

Harper’s contract has since been extended through the 2026-27 season.

Lady Vols are playing their next game at Thompson-Boling arena against UCLA on Sunday at 12 p.m.