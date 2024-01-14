COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WATE) – The Lady Vols entered their matchup with the Aggies as one of just two undefeated teams in SEC play. However after falling to Texas A&M, 71-56, South Carolina is the sole team left with a perfect record in the conference.

Sara Puckett led the Lady Vols with 12 points. Jewel Spear picked up 11 and Rickea Jackson recorded 10, her lowest total of the season.

Texas A&M took an early 2-0 lead with a quick layup from Lauren Ware on the Aggies’ first possession of the game. The Lady Vols then got to work, as Rickea Jackson drained a jumper and Jewel Spear hit a three to give Tennessee a 6-2 advantage.

The Aggies went on a nice run to tie the game at eight halfway through the first, and then took a two-point advantage with a Sahara Jones layup.

A two-point lead then quickly turned into a seven-point advantage for Texas A&M as the Aggies went on a 9-0 run. The Lady Vols were held scoreless for over three minutes during the stretch.

Jillian Hollingshead put an end to the scoring drought with a jumper off of an offensive rebound. However, Tennessee still trailed by four at the end of the first quarter.

Jones led the way for the Aggies with 9 points in the first ten minutes of play, going 4-for-4 from the field and 1-for-1 from the three-point line.

The Lady Vols struggled with turnovers, picking up six through 15 minutes of play.

Texas A&M freshman Sole Williams hit one from distance and then back-to-back layups gave the Aggies a 10-point lead, their largest of the day, with 2:06 left in the first half.

Kellie Harper was forced to use a timeout, but things then went from bad to worse. Aicha Coulibaly stole the ball from Jasmine Powell and the Aggies took advantage on the other end to extend the lead to 12.

Avery Strickland then entered the game, who hadn’t seen the floor in the past seven games, as Harper tried to get something going.

However, the Lady Vols were held scoreless for the final 3:54 of the second quarter, and Texas A&M went on a 11-0 run to take a 36-22 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Lady Vols came out strong in the second half, as Spear hit a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 11. The problem was the Aggies also came out of the break shooting from distance, and Endyia Rogers put her team back on top by 14 with a deep ball.

A big reason for the Lady Vols’ struggles was Rickea Jackson’s shooting struggles. Jackson was just 4-of-13 from the floor and 0-of-1 from beyond the arc halfway through the third quarter.

The team as a whole couldn’t get anything going as Tennessee trailed Texas A&M by 18 heading into the final quarter of play. While the Lady Vols mounted late double-digit comebacks in the previous three SEC wins, they couldn’t do it against the Aggies.

The Lady Vols continue their SEC road trip as they take on Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.