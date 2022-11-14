KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The No. 5/4 Lady Vols will look to secure their first win streak of the season in the Bahamas after taking a 79-67 loss to No. 11/11 Indiana.

Tennessee entered the half down 40-31, their largest lead of the game coming early, a 6-4 advantage in the first quarter.

You could feel the energy building inside Thompson-Boling Arena in the fourth quarter as Jasmine Franklin put the score within four, the Lady Vols down 61-57.

However it wasn’t enough to bring it home, Tennessee went through a costly scoring drought lasting where the Hoosiers were able to tack on what they needed to secure a victory.

Rickea Jackson led Tennessee in scoring with 17, Jasmine Powell put up 10 rebounds. Tennessee was 39% from the floor and 38% from three.

The Lady Vols fell to 1-2 on the season after three hard-fought battles.