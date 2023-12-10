KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After falling to Middle Tennessee State for the first time in program history and extending its losing streak to three straight games, the Lady Vols got back on track with a 72-63 win over Eastern Kentucky.

However, it wasn’t all pretty. Tennessee had 22 turnovers which turned into 16 points for the Colonels on the other end. While the Lady Vols never trailed, Eastern Kentucky came within one point of Tennessee in the fourth quarter, but an 8-0 run allowed Tennessee to pull away.

After a 29-point performance against MTSU, Karoline Striplin was once again the Lady Vols’ leading scorer as she poured in 17 points against the Colonels. The junior also picked up eight rebounds.

Jewel Spear was close behind Striplin as she finished the day also in double figures with 12 points. Nine of those came in the second half.

It wasn’t a great start for the Lady Vols who started 1-9 from the field. However, the Colonels weren’t much better offensively as they were held to just four points through the first 8 minutes of play. Tennessee continued to find success on defense, as EKU shot just 18% in the first quarter as the Lady Vols jumped out to a 15-9 lead and held a five point advantage heading into the locker room at halftime.

Eastern Kentucky came out strong out of the break, outscoring Tennessee 20-19 in the third quarter. However, the Lady Vols were able to shut down the Colonels push, holding them to just 12 points over the final ten minutes of the game.

With the win, the Lady Vols improve to 5-5 on the year. They’ll look to get above .500 as they host Wofford at Food City Center on Dec. 19.