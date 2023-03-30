KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than a week after the Tennessee Lady Vols’ season ended in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, head coach Kellie Harper has turned the page to the upcoming season with the announcement of a highly-rated transfer coming to Rocky Top.

Destinee Wells announced on social media that she has committed to Tennessee after three seasons at Belmont University in Nashville. The guard from West Tennessee averaged 18.1 points per game and 4.7 assists in 91 games for the Bruins, 90 of which were starts.

Wells hit the ground running at Belmont in 2020, earning the Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Year award, OVC Tournament MVP, and All-OVC First Team honors. The following season saw her named OVC Tournament MVP and an All-OVC First Team selection once again.

Belmont moved to the Missouri Valley Conference ahead of the 2022-2023 season, where Wells was named the MVC Preseason Player of the Year and landed on several award watchlists. The Lakeland, Tennessee native posted a career-best 19.5 points per game average and landed on the All-MVC First Team and MVC All-Tournament Team.

She helped Belmont to a first-round upset of 5th-seeded Oregon in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Wells posted 22 points in a narrow second-round loss to the Lady Vols in Knoxville.

The addition will help fill a backcourt void for the Lady Vols following the news that star guard Jordan Horston will enter the 2023 WNBA Draft, where she is projected to be a Top 10 pick.