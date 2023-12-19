KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Destinee Wells is out for the season with a lower leg injury. The senior was wearing a brace on her right leg while watching her team play against Wofford.

The injury happened during practice this week, head coach Kellie Harper said following Tuesday’s win.

The guard signed with Tennessee in April after transferring from Belmont. Wells played in 10 games this season and averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Kellie Harper said postgame after the Wofford game that Kaiya Wynn and Edie Darbie are the backup point guards behind starter Jewel Spear.

Wynn registered 16 minutes and five points against the Terriers. Darby chipped in with six minutes.

The Lady Vols are back in action on Dec. 31 against Liberty.