KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lady Vols sophomore guard Brooklynn Miles announced on Twitter that she is entering the transfer portal.

Miles spent two seasons at Tennessee where she averaged 1.8 points per game and 1.5 assists per contest.

Brooklynn Miles has entered her name into the transfer portal after two years on Rocky Top. #LadyVols https://t.co/n1vFNwle06 — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) April 4, 2023

“I would not have wanted to start my career at any other place than the University of Tennessee,” Miles said on her social post.

With the incoming addition of Belmont transfer Destinee Wells and Jasmine Powell announcing her return for a final year of eligibility, minutes would have been tough to come by for Miles.

The sophomore’s minutes decreased from 19.6 per game in her freshman year to 7.1 during her second season.

Miles has two years of eligibility left.