KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols kicked off the conference play by beating Florida in a 77-67 victory Thursday night.

Coming off the bench continues to work for Rickea Jackson who led in scoring with a game-high 28 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Horston followed with 15 points.

Tennessee 48.3% from the field but only connected on two three-pointers for the night.

The Lady Vols will return to Knoxville to face off against Alabama at noon on Jan. 1.

The Lady Vols will also continue in the conference without one of their star players Tamari Key who is currently out for the season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs.