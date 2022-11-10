KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols hit the court for their home opener on Thursday following a loss on the road to Ohio State earlier in the week.

It was back and forth between Tennessee and Massachusetts from the start, the Lady Vols were able to put together their biggest lead (8) midway through the second quarter, and held the advantage 34-29 heading into the break.

Preseason All-SEC Guard Jordan Horston went down with what appeared to be a knee injury during the second quarter, we will have an update on her status after the game.

Tennessee shot 37% from the floor and 33% from three in the first half. Massachusetts in comparison was 32% on field goals and 25% from beyond the arc.

Rickea Jackson currently leads the Lady Vols in points with 6, Tamari Key has the edge in rebounds with 6.