HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WATE) — The Lady Vols were without star Rickea Jackson for the seventh game and Jillian Hollingshead was sidelined with a concussion. Tennessee missed both in its 73-62 loss to Middle Tennessee State University. This is Tennessee’s first loss to MTSU in program history.

Karoline Striplin started for the first time this season and made the most of the opportunity. She scored Tennessee’s first nine points of the game. Striplin carried a strong first-quarter performance into a career night. The junior poured in a career-high 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting.

Striplin was the only UT player to score double-digits. Meanwhile, the Blue Raiders had four different scorers score at least 10 points.

Tennessee was held scoreless for the last 3:58 of the game, squandering any chance of a comeback. The Lady Vols made only one field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

MTSU made 12-24 attempts from beyond the arc. The Blue Raiders outscored Tennessee 36-27 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will search for their identity in their next game, which is on Sunday against Eastern Kentucky at 2 p.m.