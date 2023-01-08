KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols maintained their undefeated status in SEC play with a 84-71 victory over Vanderbilt.

Rickea Jackson produced her third 20-plus performance in the last four games, leading the team with 23 points.

Joining elite company was Jordan Horston, with a last assist to Jackson the snior became only the fourth Lay Vol to total at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

Balanced scoring, especially in the first half combined with a shared defensive effort contributed to the edge Tennessee was able to hold over the Commodores.

Offensive rebounds have played a major role in the Lady Vols success, coming away with a combined 45 over their last two games.