COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WATE) — Tennessee used a big night from Rickea Jackson and remains unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play with a 62-50 win over Texas A&M Thursday night at College Station.

Rickea Jackson led the way with 22 points on 9/16 shooting from the field. Tess Darby (10) and Jordan Horston (12) also finished the game in double figures.

The Lady Vols’ length gave the Aggies fits all game long. Tennessee (13-6, 5-0 SEC) outrebounded Texas A&M 49-25 and dominated down low with 44 points in the paint.

The Lady Vols get back on the court on Sunday when they play host to Georgia at 1 p.m. at Thompson Boling Arena.