KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jordan Horston scored 27 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and five assists as the Lady Vols topped Mississippi State, 80-69, Thursday night at Thompson Boling Arena.

Tennessee (11-6, 3-0 SEC) dominated on the glass, winning the overall rebounding battle 50-31, and pulling down 25 offensive rebounds in the win.

Rickea Jackson shined in her first game against her former team. Jackson finished the game with 18 points and 6 rebounds on 9-20 shooting from the field.

Tennessee has won four straight games and has not tasted defeat since a 77-70 loss to No. 2 Stanford on Dec. 18.

The Lady Vols return to the floor on Sunday when they travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt.