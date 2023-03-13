KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lady Vols leading scorer Rickea Jackson announced Monday that she will return to Rocky Top for her final season at Tennessee.

Jackson released a statement on social media that she will return for her second full season at Tennessee after she transferred from Mississippi State in 2022.

She and guard Jordan Horston formed one of the most prolific duos in college basketball this season. Both were named to the Coaches All-SEC First Team and the Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team.

With an average of 19.6 points per game, Jackson lead all Tennessee players in scoring this season and ranked second on the team in rebounding behind Horston. ESPN projections released last month had both players among the first players selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Jackson was also recently named one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award, which recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

The news follows another key Lady Vols player who announced she will return for a fifth year of college basketball.

Two-time SEC All-Defensive team selection and program leader in career blocks Tamari Key recently announced she would return. She missed most of the 2022-2023 season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs.

After finishing as SEC Tournament runners-up, the Lady Vols were given a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Saint Louis in the first round Saturday, March 18 in Knoxville.