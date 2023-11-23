FORT MYERS, Fla. (WATE) — The Lady Vols had their worst shooting night of the early season in a 71-57 loss to Indiana. Tennessee shot 36% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc.

Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter, but Indiana used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to take a 33-21 lead into the break.

The Lady Vols struggled to slow down Yarden Garzon. The guard poured in a career-high xx points, including an 11-point barrage in the second quarter.

Karoline Striplin tallied 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Sara Puckett also poured in 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Jasmine Powell finished shooting 50% on 5-of-10 with 12 points.

Indiana was clicking on all cylinders making 44% of its field goals and 45% from three.

Kellie Harper falls to 11-30 all-time against ranked opponents while at UT.

UP NEXT: Tennessee continues its trip in Fort Myers with a contest against Oklahoma on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.