KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Behind Jewel Spear and Karoline Striplin both dropping 20 points, the Lady Vols rolled past Florida A&M 93-64.

Tennessee’s squad finished with nine players on the score sheet despite a slow start. Tennessee was down 15-11 midway through the first quarter. The Lady Vols ended the quarter on a 15-8 run and never looked back.

Spear drilled 5-of-10 threes, but UT struggled from behind the arc, only making 28% of those shots. However, Tennessee took care of business inside of the three-point line shooting 47% from the field.

The Lady Vols also welcomed Lady Vol for Life and Florida A&M head coach Bridgette Gordon back into Knoxville for their season opener, and she was introduced with a large cheer.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will travel to Florida State for a top-ranked matchup. Tip-off is on Thursday at 6 p.m.