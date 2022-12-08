KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee women’s basketball star Tamari Key will miss the rest of the season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs.

A Tennessee Athletics release said Key is expected to make a full recovery and she will continue to receive care under the guidance of the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee Athletics team physicians.

“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength. This is much bigger than basketball,” head coach Kellie Harper said in a statement. “We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”

Tuesday’s home win over Chattanooga was the first game Key had missed her in Lady Vols career.

The senior from North Carolina was tabbed for another big season on Rocky Top. She was voted onto the Preseason All-SEC First Team by both coaches and media and was on the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List.

Key is two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection and became the first Lady Vol in school history to record more than one career triple-double last year. She set the school record for career blocks during the 2021-2022 season with 277, surpassing the total previously held by Candace Parker.

Tennessee Athletics said those who would like to send well-wishes and encouragement to Key may do so at the following address: Lady Vol Basketball Office, 207 Thompson-Boling Arena, 1600 Phillip Fulmer Way, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37996.