BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) — The Lady Vols are still searching for their first-ranked win of the season. Tennessee surrendered an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter costing them a 76-68 loss to LSU.

It looked like the Lady Vols had lost the game in the third quarter when the Tigers went on a 14-5 run to start the period and take a 14-point lead, but Tennessee countered with a 13-2 run to end the quarter trailing 50-47.

The Lady Vols struggled to slow down Alexis Morris and Angel Reese. Reese tallied her 21st consecutive double-double (18 points and 17 rebounds). Morris poured in a career-high 31 points.

Rickea Jackson and Jordan Walker did their best to carry the Lady Vols. Walker finished with a season-high 19 points. Jackson racked up 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols return home to host Ole Miss on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.