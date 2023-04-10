NEW YORK (WATE) — Lady Vol for Life Jordan Horston was selected ninth overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Horston becomes the third straight LVFL to be selected ninth overall. Rae Burrell was picked ninth overall in 2022. Rennia Davis was snagged in the same spot in 2021.

Horston is the 45th Lady Vol to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the 20th in the first round.

Tennessee’s Jordan Horston arrives at the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The guard shined for the Lady Vols averaging 12.7 points per game and four assists per contest over four seasons. Horston finished her career at Tennessee ranked No. 29 in all-time scoring with 1,445 points and No. 7 in career assists with 455.

During her tenure, she helped Tennessee make back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.