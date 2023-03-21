KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the first week of the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in the books, the University of Tennessee is in an elite class of schools with teams still competing in both tournaments.

Tennessee is the only SEC school and one of four universities in the entire country in the Sweet 16 of both the men’s and women’s tournaments. The other three are Miami, UCLA, and UConn.

The fourth-seeded Lady Vols hosted first and second-round games at Thompson-Boling Arena, opening their tournament run with a 95-50 win over Saint Louis. Their dominance continued into the second round and a 47-point victory over Toledo.

Rick Barnes’ team traveled to Orlando as a four-seed where they narrowly outlasted UL-Lafayette in the first round. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua poured in 27 points to lead the Vols to a second-round upset of perennial contender Duke.

The men’s team now heads to New York City to take on Florida Atlantic University on Thursday at 9 p.m. Fans can catch the game on TBS or online through March Madness Live.

A win would send Tennessee to just their second Elite Eight appearance in program history.

The Lady Vols will take on top-seeded Virginia Tech on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Seattle. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and available online at ESPN.com. The Lady Vols last made it to the Elite Eight in 2016.