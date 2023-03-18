ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) — Olivier Nkamhoua was on fire in Tennessee’s 65-52 win over Duke. The senior poured in 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
The Vols made their first run of the game 5:04 into the game. UT went on a 6-0 run sparked by its defense. Duke was scoreless for 3:44. Tennessee jumped ahead 13-10.
The Blue Devils adjusted and answered with a 9-0 spurt to take a 19-13 advantage, but Tennessee‘s defense remained strong. UT finished the first half with a strong 9-0 run to go into the half up 27-21.
Both teams were throwing punches in the second half. Olivier Nkamouha ended Duke’s 7-0 run with an acrobatic layup. Just as important, Duke’s Jeremy Roach picked up his fourth foul on the play.
Nkamhoua was causing Duke all sorts of problems. The senior was stretching the floor. He scored 13 straight points for the Vols to help them increase their lead to 11 with four minutes to play.
Santiago Vescovi also scored in double digits. The senior finished with 14.
UP NEXT: The Vols will play the winner of Fairleigh Dickinson and Florida Atlantic on Thursday or Friday in New York City.