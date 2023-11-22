HONOLULU, Hawaii (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball concluded their Maui Invitational campaign with a closely-contest 69-60 loss to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks.

A Tennessee loss to Purdue and a Kansas loss to Marquette in the semifinals put two in a battle for third place at the annual tournament. The last time the two met was for the Battle 4 Atlantis title nearly a year ago, Tennessee then upsetting the Jayhawks for the crown.

That script flipped on Wednesday with Kansas holding off the Vols for a win on the final day in Honolulu.

Tennessee’s offense was running through Santiago Vescovi from the start. The guard put up 10 of the Vols first 24 points and totaled 21 on the afternoon.

Vescovi missed just one shot in the first half out of six field goals. For the rest of the Vols, the offensive struggle carried over from their contest with Purdue.

Tennessee shot 35.3 percent from the field in the first half, including 5-14 on three-pointers. Vescovi connected on three three-pointers in the first half, including one in the final minute of the half to tie up the game at 35 a piece at the break.

The Vols seemed to pick up their offense after the break but were unable to maintain that accuracy through the game’s conclusion, shooting just 27 percent in the second and 31 percent for the game.

Vols and Jayhawks traded the lead back and forth as the second half unfolded but with just 4:20 left in the contest, Kansas pulled away with a 10-point lead after a K.J. Adams Jr. layup.

Not holding an advantage since the first six minutes after the break, the Vols fought from behind to the end. A missed three from Josiah-Jordan James around the minute mark set the Vols attempted comeback behind, but a Jordan Gainey layup put the contest within seven with 44 seconds to play.

Kansas did their part to restrict the Vols accuracy from the three-point arc all game, the Vols connecting on just nine of 33 shots. That effort from the Jayhawks was very present in the final minutes, keeping Tennessee from a victory.

Tennessee will return to action on Nov. 29 when they travel to No. 14 North Carolina. Rick Barnes’ team won’t play in Knoxville until a Dec. 2 clash against George Mason.