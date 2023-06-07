KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Olivier Nkamhoua, the only Tennessee men’s basketball player to start every game of the 2022-2023 season, has officially transferred to the University of Michigan.

Michigan confirmed the addition of the Finnish forward Wednesday on social media. Nkamhoua had announced he was entering the transfer portal shortly after Tennessee’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 loss.

The 2022-2023 season was his best yet with career highs in scoring, assists and minutes played. He was Tennessee’s leading scorer at the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by his explosive 27-point in the Vols’ win over Duke.

Nkamhoua shot a perfect 10-10 from the field in a regular season win over South Carolina, setting a program record for field goal makes without a miss in a single game.

It’s been an eventful offseason for head coach Rick Barnes and his team. Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James announced their returns for a fifth year on Rocky Top. Several new faces have also joined the program through the transfer portal, including forward Chris Ledlum from Harvard and Dalton Knecht from Northern Colorado.