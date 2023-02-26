LEXINGTON, Ky. (WATE) — The Lady Vols started the game on a 13-0 run and never looked back toppling Kentucky 83-63.

Tennessee’s offense was firing on all cylinders. Tennessee finished the game shooting 36-for-62 (68%) from the field. Rickea Jackson led the way with 21 points while shooting an impressive 10-for-16. It was her sixth straight game with 20 or more points.

The Lady Vols were attacking the basket. 50 of their 83 points came inside of the paint.

Jillian Hollingshead poured in 15 points while grabbing six boards. Karoline Striplin finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Jordan Walker also tallied double-digit points at 10.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols are the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament. They will play a to-be-determined opponent 25 minutes after the 6 p.m. game ends.