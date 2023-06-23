KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — VFL Julian Phillips was picked 35th overall in the NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, but the rights to the pick will go to the Chicago Bulls.

Phillips spent one season at Tennessee where he averaged 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The Blythewood, South Carolina native was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team following the regular season.

This is the third straight year Tennessee has had a player selected in the NBA Draft. In 2022, Kennedy Chandler was grabbed by the Grizzlies at 38th overall. In 2021, Keon Johnson (Knicks) and Jaden Springer (Clippers) were both drafted in the first round.

Phillips is best known for his athleticism and length, which made him a solid defender.