KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee extended its winning streak to six games as Sara Puckett and Jewel Spear combined for 40 points to lead the Lady Vols past Florida by a score of 88-81.

The Lady Vols once again found itself behind after the first quarter, but went into the half tied at 43 thanks to a Jewel Spear buzzer-beater.

Spear carried her solid game against Kentucky into a strong performance against the Gators. Spear tallied 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Pucket was highly efficient on offense. She scored 20 points with a 66% field goal percentage, including 4-5 on three-pointers.

UT turned the ball over 17 times but made up for it on the boards. Tennessee outrebounded Florida 49-34.

Rickea Jackson once again made her presence known coming off her SEC Player of the Week Award. The senior chipped in 18 points on 40% shooting.

The Lady Vols are now 10-5 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play.

UP NEXT: The Lady Vols will travel to face Texas A&M on Sunday at 5 p.m.