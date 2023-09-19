KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee and men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2027-28 season.

Barnes, the most accomplished men’s basketball coach in school history, is set to make $6 million in the final year of the deal.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Rick and continue to build on the tremendous men’s basketball program he has developed here on Rocky Top,” athletic director Danny White said. “He has infused a fantastic culture within our team and our players have represented Tennessee in a first-class manner both on the court and in the classroom.”

The extension comes after the head coach led Tennessee to a 25-11 record and a Sweet 16 appearance last season.

Barnes has been the head coach at Tennessee since 2015, compiling a 175-92 record during those eight seasons. Tennessee leads all SEC programs in total wins since the start of the 2017-2018 season with 144.

“Tennessee has always been great to me and my family,” Barnes said. “I thank Danny and this great University for the opportunity as we gear up for the upcoming season. With all of the excitement surrounding campus and the city of Knoxville as a whole, I’m thrilled that we can continue being a part of that positive momentum on campus. I’m extremely blessed and don’t take any of it for granted. It’s an exciting time to be a Vol.”

With 779 career wins in 37 years as a head coach, Barnes is tied for the 18th most career wins in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history.