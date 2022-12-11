KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rickea Jackson returned to the court after missing two games and poured in team-high 17 points in the Lady Vols’ 96-57 win over Wright State.

The University of Tennessee controlled the game from start to finish shooting 38 of 64 (59.4%) from the field. That’s the best percentage the Lady Vols have shot in a game since March 16, 2018, when they shot 61.7% vs. Liberty.

It was the second game Tamari Key had missed due to blood clots in her lungs. The Lady Vols finished four players in double-figures despite the emotions of having one of their stars back in the building.

“This was the first time she’s been here not in a uniform and, I think that was, we kind of all had to process that as well,” Lady Vols Head Coach Kellie Harper said. “Even just as we sat down on the bench, she sat down right there. That was hard to see. I’m proud of our team. They’re pushing through.”

“It was devastating for me because I’ve been playing with her for four years,” Lady Vols Senior Guard Jordan Horston said. “It’s different. It’s a different feel. We’re just thankful that they was able to correct it. We just gotta keep moving and now we’re playing for her. She’s still here. She still has a voice. She still has a very big role for us. We’re just gonna dedicate this to her.”

Sara Puckett and Horston played a solid 1-2 punch in the starting lineup. Puckett finished with 16 points, many of which were assisted by Horston. Horston tallied 14 points and five assists.

NEXT UP: The Lady Vols turn to UCF. Tip-off is at 6:30 on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.