KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team rebounded from a home loss to Kentucky and reached their highest rank of the season in the latest Associated Press poll.

The Vols jumped to No. 4 in the Week 12 edition of the AP Poll, up five spots from the previous week. Only Kansas State, who rose eight spots to No. 5, made a bigger leap in this week’s poll.

It’s Tennessee’s highest position in the poll since the 2018-19 season, a year in which they spent several weeks at No. 1 and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee followed up a narrow home loss to Kentucky, their first in conference play, with two road victories against Mississippi State and LSU. The comfortable 77-56 win over LSU improved Tennessee’s overall record to 16-3 and 6-1 in SEC play.

They’ll now return home for matchups against Georgia and Saturday’s Top-10 clash with Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

ESPN College GameDay will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the sold-out game, just two days after the show comes to Knoxville for the Lady Vols’ clash with No. 5 UConn.