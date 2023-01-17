STARKVILLE, Miss. (WATE) — Despite missing two starters, Tennessee shook off a slow start and came from behind to beat Mississippi State 70-59 on Tuesday night in Starkville.

Santiago Vescovi sat out of the game with a shoulder injury and Tyreke Key missed the game with an undisclosed illness after taking part in pregame activities.

Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC) started slow, shooting just 32 percent from the field during the first 20 minutes while turning the ball over 11 times. Five were from point guard Zakai Zeigler.

The Vols started to heat up late in the half, going on a 6-0 run in the final 2:15 of the half to go into the locker room tied at 23.

The 2nd half was a different story, Tennessee made 8 of 9 three-point attempts. Zeigler hit all three of his shots from beyond the arc in the 2nd half, leading the Vols with 24 points in the game.

The freshman Julian Phillips surged in the 2nd half as well, scoring 13 of 18 points after the break.

The Vols return to the floor on Saturday when they travel to LSU, tip-off is set for 4 p.m.