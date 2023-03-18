KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kicking off NCAA tournament play, the Lady Vols sailed to 95-50 victory over the Billikens.

Saint Louis came to play, their aggressiveness challenging the Lady Vols in the first quarter. After striking first, the Billiken seemed to have an answer for every lead Tennessee tried to build, even finishing the quarter with a three at the buzzer to keep the game within five.

Tennessee’s accuracy from both the field and from three kept them in front early despite the effort from Saint Louis. The Lady Vols shot 75-percent from beyond the arc and 53.3-percent from the field in the first quarter. Shots fell even more from the inside in the second quarter, connecting of 10-of-14 field goals.

The Lady Vols spark in the second quarter was fueled by forcing Saint Louis turnovers, restricting the Billiken offense and continuing the accuracy scoring-wise that Tennessee was finding.

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) shoots as she collides with Saint Louis forward Peyton Kennedy (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) blocks a shot by Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis guard Julia Martinez (11) drives between Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) and guard Jasmine Powell (15) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper smiles as her players come off the court during a timeout in the second half of a first-round college basketball game against Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) works for a shot as Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson (2) shoots past Saint Louis forward Peyton Kennedy (32) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) shoots past Tennessee guard Jordan Walker, right, in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) shoots over Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis forward Brooke Flowers (42) works for a shot as Tennessee forward Karoline Striplin (11) defends in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Saint Louis hit a scoring drought for the last six minutes and change of the second quarter, allowing the Lady Vols to go on a 21-0 run that gave Tennessee a 48-24 lead at the break.

The drought continued for the Billiken into the third quarter, lasting for a total of 8:39 minutes. During that time, the Lady Vols were able to build a 32-point lead, 81-44. Tennessee’s largest edge of the afternoon came in the fourth and was their final, 95-48.

Jordan Horston lead the Lady Vols in scoring with 21 points, while Rickea Jackson pitched in 18.

Not only did the Lady Vols produce a dominant victory, but every player off Tennessee’s active roster got the chance to play on an NCAA tournament court.

Next up the Lady Vols will face the winner of 5 Iowa State vs. 12 Toledo.