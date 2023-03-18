KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kicking off NCAA tournament play, the Lady Vols sailed to 95-50 victory over the Billikens.
Saint Louis came to play, their aggressiveness challenging the Lady Vols in the first quarter. After striking first, the Billiken seemed to have an answer for every lead Tennessee tried to build, even finishing the quarter with a three at the buzzer to keep the game within five.
Tennessee’s accuracy from both the field and from three kept them in front early despite the effort from Saint Louis. The Lady Vols shot 75-percent from beyond the arc and 53.3-percent from the field in the first quarter. Shots fell even more from the inside in the second quarter, connecting of 10-of-14 field goals.
The Lady Vols spark in the second quarter was fueled by forcing Saint Louis turnovers, restricting the Billiken offense and continuing the accuracy scoring-wise that Tennessee was finding.
Saint Louis hit a scoring drought for the last six minutes and change of the second quarter, allowing the Lady Vols to go on a 21-0 run that gave Tennessee a 48-24 lead at the break.
The drought continued for the Billiken into the third quarter, lasting for a total of 8:39 minutes. During that time, the Lady Vols were able to build a 32-point lead, 81-44. Tennessee’s largest edge of the afternoon came in the fourth and was their final, 95-48.
Jordan Horston lead the Lady Vols in scoring with 21 points, while Rickea Jackson pitched in 18.
Not only did the Lady Vols produce a dominant victory, but every player off Tennessee’s active roster got the chance to play on an NCAA tournament court.
Next up the Lady Vols will face the winner of 5 Iowa State vs. 12 Toledo.