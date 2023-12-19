KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Karoline Striplin has scored double-digits in three straight games after pouring in 16 points in the Lady Vols 85-63 win over Wofford.

The Lady Vols had three other scorers reach double-digits. Jewel Spear had a game-high 18 points. Sara Puckett tallied 12 points. Rickea Jackson returned to the lineup after missing more than a month. The senior forward finished with 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

Rickea Jackson is back warming up with the #LadyVols for the first time in 8 contests. pic.twitter.com/gfwqsityjR — Casey Kay (@caseykaytv) December 19, 2023

The Lady Vols went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter to help pull away 30-15.

Tennessee controlled the rebounding battle. Tennessee grabbed 50 boards compared to the Terriers’ 36.

Guard Destinee Wells was sidelined with a lower leg injury. Head coach Kellie Harper announced that she will miss the remainder of the season.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will have 12 days off before they hit the road to face Liberty on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.