KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Lady Vols used a 26-point third quarter to propel them to their eighth straight victory 74-56 over Florida (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Thursday night at Thompson Boling Arena.

Rickea Jackson led Tennessee (15-6, 7-0 SEC) with 16 points on 8/15 shooting from the field. Jordan Horston recorded her fifth double-double of the season finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Vols made plenty of plays on the other end of the floor as well, forcing 16 turnovers and holding Florida to 32.8 percent shooting from the field.

Tennessee gets back on the floor on Sunday when they travel to Missouri to take on the Lady Tigers at 3 p.m.