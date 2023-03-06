KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After missing the 2022-2023 season, Tennessee women’s basketball star Tamari Key announces returning to the court.

“When my senior season was cut short, my goal was always to get back on the floor with my teammates. My goal hasn’t changed. My journey is not yet finished. I’ll be back on Rocky Top next season,” Key said on Twitter.

In December 2022, it was announced that Key will miss the rest of the season after doctors discovered blood clots in her lungs.

The senior from North Carolina has been recovering with the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee Athletics team physicians.

Key was voted onto the Preseason All-SEC First Team by both coaches and media and was on the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List.

She is a two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection and became the first Lady Vol in school history to record more than one career triple-double last year. She set the school record for career blocks during the 2021-2022 season with 277, surpassing the total previously held by Candace Parker.

Key’s announcement comes after the Lady Vols lost to South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference Championship.