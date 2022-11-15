KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After being at No. 11 during their preseason, the Tennessee Volunteers fell to No. 22 on the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball poll after losing to Colorado.

The Vols originally came into their 2022-23 preseason at No. 11. This was reported as one of the highest preseason ranks since coming into No. 6 prior to the 2018-19 season.

Tennessee faced off against Colorado over the weekend with the Buffaloes defeating the Vols, 66-78.

The men’s basketball team will be at home on Nov. 16 to face off against Florida Gulf Coast. The game will be at Thompson-Boling Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

Tennessee men’s basketball is currently 1-1 at the start of their season.

Tennessee captured its first SEC Tournament title since 1979 last year and posted a perfect 16-0 record in home games. The Vols spent the entire 2021-22 season ranked in the AP poll, rising all the way to No. 5 in the final regular season poll.