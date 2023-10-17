KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bill Justus, a standout two-sport athlete at Fulton High School who went on to captain the University of Tennessee basketball team in the late 60’s, has died. He was 76 years old.

Justus died early Tuesday at his Nashville area home.

He graduated from Fulton High School in 1965 where he was starred in both basketball and football. He was named all-state in football (1964) and basketball (1964-1965). He was an All-America honorable mention for football in 1964 and and a basketball All-American in 1965.

Tennessee recruited him to play football but he turned his focus to basketball after playing one season with the freshman team.

Justus was a three-year starter at guard and served as captain his senior year.

He helped the Vols to an SEC Championship in 1966-1967 and was named to the ALL-SEC first team as a junior and senior. Justus finished his collegiate career second in school history in career scoring and free throw percentage.

Not only was he selected in 10th round of the 1969 NBA Draft by Philadelphia 76ers, the Dallas Cowboys also picked him the 15th round of the 1969 NFL Draft. He started an amateur tennis career in his 30s and won numerous USTA amateur tennis titles, according to UTSports.com.

After his playing career, he worked as a ball-handling and shooting skills coach at clinics and camps around the country. He also served as a color commentator for the Vol TV and Radio Networks.

He was inducted into the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. Justus was named an SEC Legend in 2006.

Funeral arrangements are pending.