KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2023-2024 league game schedule for the Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams this week.

The Lady Vols shared their SEC schedule on social media Wednesday, followed by the men’s basketball team sharing their conference schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Vols are scheduled to take the court in 18 games during the 2024 season, while the Lady Vols are scheduled for 16 games.

Men’s basketball SEC schedule

January 6 – Ole Miss

January 10 – At Mississippi State

January 13 – At Georgia

January 16 – Florida

January 20 – Alabama

January 27 – At Vanderbilt

January 30 – South Carolina

February 3 – At Kentucky

February 7 – LSU

February 10 – At Texas A&M

February 14 – At Arkansas

February 17 – Vanderbilt

February 20 – At Missouri

February 24 – Texas A&M

February 28 – Auburn

March 2 – At Alabama

March 6 – At South Carolina

March 9 – At Kentucky

Rick Barnes returns for his ninth season at the men’s head coach after leading Tennessee to an NCAA Sweet Sixteen birth last season. The Vols are 52-19 (.732) over the last two seasons. No SEC team has more wins—or a higher win percentage—during that span.

Lady Vols SEC schedule

January 4 – At Auburn

January 7 – Kentucky

January 11 – Florida

January 14 – At Texas A&M

January 18 – At Mississippi State

January 21 – Vanderbilt

January 28 – At Ole Miss

February 1 – At Georgia

February 4 – LSU

February 8 – At Alabama

February 12 – Arkansas

February 15 – South Carolina

February 18 – At Vanderbilt

February 25 – LSU

February 29 – Texas A&M

March 3 – At South Carolina

All tipoff times and broadcast details have yet to be announced.

The Lady Vols’ 13-3 league record was the third best in the SEC. Head Coach Kellie Harper’s team advanced to their first SEC Tournament title game since 2015 and reached their second consecutive NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Season tickets to both the Vols and Lady Vols games are on sale through Ticketmaster.