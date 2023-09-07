KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2023-2024 league game schedule for the Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams this week.
The Lady Vols shared their SEC schedule on social media Wednesday, followed by the men’s basketball team sharing their conference schedule Thursday afternoon.
The Vols are scheduled to take the court in 18 games during the 2024 season, while the Lady Vols are scheduled for 16 games.
Men’s basketball SEC schedule
- January 6 – Ole Miss
- January 10 – At Mississippi State
- January 13 – At Georgia
- January 16 – Florida
- January 20 – Alabama
- January 27 – At Vanderbilt
- January 30 – South Carolina
- February 3 – At Kentucky
- February 7 – LSU
- February 10 – At Texas A&M
- February 14 – At Arkansas
- February 17 – Vanderbilt
- February 20 – At Missouri
- February 24 – Texas A&M
- February 28 – Auburn
- March 2 – At Alabama
- March 6 – At South Carolina
- March 9 – At Kentucky
Rick Barnes returns for his ninth season at the men’s head coach after leading Tennessee to an NCAA Sweet Sixteen birth last season. The Vols are 52-19 (.732) over the last two seasons. No SEC team has more wins—or a higher win percentage—during that span.
Lady Vols SEC schedule
- January 4 – At Auburn
- January 7 – Kentucky
- January 11 – Florida
- January 14 – At Texas A&M
- January 18 – At Mississippi State
- January 21 – Vanderbilt
- January 28 – At Ole Miss
- February 1 – At Georgia
- February 4 – LSU
- February 8 – At Alabama
- February 12 – Arkansas
- February 15 – South Carolina
- February 18 – At Vanderbilt
- February 25 – LSU
- February 29 – Texas A&M
- March 3 – At South Carolina
All tipoff times and broadcast details have yet to be announced.
The Lady Vols’ 13-3 league record was the third best in the SEC. Head Coach Kellie Harper’s team advanced to their first SEC Tournament title game since 2015 and reached their second consecutive NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
Season tickets to both the Vols and Lady Vols games are on sale through Ticketmaster.