COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WATE) — The Vols’ struggles continued after they fell to Texas A&M University ending 68-63. Tennessee has lost four of its past few games this month.

Julius Marble and Wade Taylor were a problem for Tennessee. The two combined for 46 of the Aggies’ 68 points.

The Vols outperformed Texas A&M in shooting 40% to 39% and outrebounded the Aggies 34-32, but Tennessee could not overcome the massive free throw discrepancy. Texas A&M shot 20 more free throws than Tennessee and came out with 18 more points at the charity stripe.

Tennessee had four scorers in double-digits. Zakai Zeigler finished with 14 but shot 35%. Despite battling an illness, Santiago Vescovi poured in 14 and grabbed 10 boards. Olivier Nkamhoua chipped in 13. Tobe Awaka tied a career-high in points with 10.

UP NEXT: The Vols return home where they’ll clash with South Carolina. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.