KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball team will be facing Louisiana in the fourth seed in the eastern region during the NCAA Tournament.

The Tennessee-Louisiana matchup will be on Thursday in Orlando, Fla. If Tennessee advances to the Sweet 16, the men’s basketball team will play in New York.

The teams across men’s college basketball now know who they will face off against in the NCAA Tournament.

The men’s basketball March Madness schedule with be held March 14-15 for the First Four, March 16-17 for the First Round, March 18-19 for the Second Round, March 23-24 for the Sweet 16, Match 25-26 for the Elite Eight with the Final Four facing each other on April 1. The National Championship Game will be held on April 3.

Point Guard Zakai Zeigler will not play in the tournament due to tearing his ACL at the final home game against Arkansas.