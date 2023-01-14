KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite two late defensive stops, Tennessee couldn’t make it happen in the big moments, falling 63-56 to Kentucky, their first loss of the season.

Uros Plasvic was coming off an impressive performance against Vanderbilt and his play only strengthened against the Wildcats. Dominating inside the paint, Plasvic led the Vols in scoring with a career-high 19 points.

Offensive rebounds proved difficult for the Vols, Tennessee securing just four, leading to only four second chance points.

Tennessee started out with momentum, launching an 8-0 run, but the inconsistency with layups was a huge detriment to the Vols finding success, especially in the second half.

A team that typically is solid from beyond the arc, the Vols shoot 14.3 percent from three, Santiago Vescovi only connecting on one.

The loss marks Tennessee’s first at home this season.