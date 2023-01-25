KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With a solid second-half effort, Tennessee was able to keep a sizable advantage over Georgia through the end, cruising past the Bulldogs 70-41.

Once they took the lead, the Vols gradually started to pull away from the Bulldogs as the first half unfolded, with about five minutes left until the break, they had given themselves a decent 10-point lead that put them in a position to have a 35-22 edge at the half.

Finishing with 10 offensive boards, the play inside the paint wasn’t consistently smooth, leading to only six second-chance points.

The scoring was fairly split across the board throughout, Zakai Zeigler leading the team with 11 points.

Tennessee’s defense was locked in, keeping Georgia to a mere 29% from the field. The Vols also scored 25 of their points off the Bulldogs’ turnovers.

The Vols will be riding the heels of their victory over the Bulldogs as they host Texas this Saturday.