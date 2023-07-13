KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wing Chris Ledlum has re-entered the transfer portal after committing to the Vols just three months ago.

Ledlum transferred from Harvard and announced his commitment to the Vols on April 19. Just 85 days later, Ledlum is back in the transfer portal.

Ledlum spent four seasons with Harvard. During his senior campaign, the wing averaged 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Ledlum did not participate in practice due to an undisclosed injury.

With Josiah-Jordan James returning, the Vols strength was at the wing position. James, Jahmai Mashack and Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht can fill that role. Ledlum could have slid into the power forward position, but Tobe Awaka’s impressive performance at the FIBA U19 World Cup showed he’s ready for a bigger role this season.

The Vols are set to travel to Italy on July 31 to start a three-game exhibition trip.