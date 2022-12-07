KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee started slow but finished fast in an 84-49 victory over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tyreke Key led the way for Tennessee with 17 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the field, including 7 for 7 at the free throw line.

The Vols struggled to get things going in early on but late in the half Olivier Nkamhoua’s layup after an incredible pass from Julian Phillips capped a 12-4 run to give Tennessee an 11-point lead heading into the locker room.

The Vols responded with a 14-2 run to start the second half to put this one on ice. Tennessee outscored the Colonels 52-28 in the second half.

The freshman Phillips continued to shine scoring 16 points, pulling down 10 rebounds and dishing out two assists in the win.

Tennessee improves to 8-1 on the season. They are back on the court on Sunday, Dec. 11 when they take on No. 13 Maryland in Brooklyn at the Hall of Fame invitational.