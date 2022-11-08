Columbus, Ohio (WATE)— Tennessee’s Jordan Horston returned to her hometown and played well in front of her friends and family but the Lady Vols come up short 87-75 in a loss to Ohio State at Value City Arena.

Horston finished the game with her 14th career double double, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds on 6-13 shooting from the field.

The Lady Vols struggled against the Buckeyes full court press, turning the ball over 29 times.

Ohio State used several of those turnovers, including back-to-back ten second violations in the 3rd quarter, to go on an 18-0 run and take over the game. The Buckeyes scored 37 points off turnovers.

The Lady Vols started fast, building an eight point lead going into the half. Tennessee’s length gave the Buckeyes fits in the first half. The Lady Vols held a 25-17 rebounding advantage.

Minnesota transfer Jasmine Powell shined in her debut in a Lady Vols jersey, the senior from Detroit, Mich., finished with 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the field.

Tennessee now turns their attention to it’s home opener, Thursday night against UMass at Thompson-Boling Arena.