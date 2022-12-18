KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee traveled out to California for a tough test with No. 2 Stanford.

A strong effort by the Lady Vols wasn’t enough for the power Stanford brought in the final quarter, with Tennessee suffering a 77-70 loss to the Cardinals.

A momentum-building two-pointer from Jordan Horston tied it up at 35 at the half, and the energy continued for the Lady Vols in the second, going on a 10-0 run that lead to an eight-point lead towards the end of the third quarter.

Stanford stole back the lead with 7:58 left in the game and never gave it back to the Lady Vols.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee and collected a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tennessee Lady Vols will face off against Wofford College in Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m.